Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Decreases By 5.1%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJT opened at $2.73 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.36.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 122.39% and a net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

