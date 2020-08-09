Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Decreases By 5.3%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

