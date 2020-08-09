Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

