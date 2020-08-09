Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONM shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.54.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.