STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 913,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 738,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $11,565,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

STM opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

