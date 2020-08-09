Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in July

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $58,443.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,072 shares of company stock worth $23,520,387. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 497,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

