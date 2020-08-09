Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Thomas C. Freyman Acquires 30,000 Shares

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,498. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenneco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

