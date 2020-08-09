Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Steven Conine Sells 51,737 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of W traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $323.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on W. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

