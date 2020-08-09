WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,440. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $37,684,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $162.81 on Friday. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

