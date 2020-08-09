Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

NYSE:YELP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.52. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

