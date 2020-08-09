Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $15.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,834 shares of company stock worth $5,040,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

