Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $47.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $49.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $189.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $384,034 and sold 12,800 shares valued at $510,880. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,050,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

