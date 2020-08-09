Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post sales of $45.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.20 million to $45.90 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $39.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $162.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $163.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $205.80 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $54.16 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

