201,653 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,425,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,337,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 12,112,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,154,353. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

