$3.38 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25. Home Depot posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

HD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.92. 3,319,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average is $231.77. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $279.37.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

