Aave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.89 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $569.77 million and approximately $97.89 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Alterdice, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

