Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.23. 1,897,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,425. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

