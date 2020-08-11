Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

