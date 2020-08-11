Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $3,370.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00762775 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

