Agrello Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Agrello token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $1.95 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.