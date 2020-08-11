AllSafe 24-Hour Volume Tops $269.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $214,952.08 and approximately $269.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

