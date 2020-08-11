AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,793. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. AltiGen Communications has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.99.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

