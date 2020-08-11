apM Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.85 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2.85 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.22 or 0.06374105 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013833 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

