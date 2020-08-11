Arionum (ARO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,448.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $90,033.31 and approximately $28,448.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,294.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.03323558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02468673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00474933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00761879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00696468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

