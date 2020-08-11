Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $265.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,828,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,367,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.52 and a 200-day moving average of $226.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.