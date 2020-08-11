Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 9,032,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,229. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.