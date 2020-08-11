Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.64. The company had a trading volume of 576,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,376. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $596.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

