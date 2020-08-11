Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,332 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,809,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,839,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

