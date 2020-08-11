Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,060 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 81,269,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,196,320. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

