Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00112774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.01825537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00185577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00120015 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

