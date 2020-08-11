AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in December

AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Get AXTEL/BRSH MXN alerts:

AXTEL/BRSH MXN Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AXTEL/BRSH MXN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXTEL/BRSH MXN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.