Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 51,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 113,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 94.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 18,801,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,839,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

