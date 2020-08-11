Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,130,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

