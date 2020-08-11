Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. 3M accounts for about 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.38. 3,764,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.