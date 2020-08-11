BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $3.47 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.47 million and $149,132.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

