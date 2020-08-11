Bitcoin Interest (BCI) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $57,957.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00696468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00090672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00090776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

