Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $206.20 or 0.01825615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinbit, Koinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00112884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00185075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00119905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,486,040 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, WazirX, CoinBene, IDAX, Coinbit, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Bitrue, DragonEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Koinex, FCoin, Kraken, CoinZest, CoinEx, Bithumb, YoBit, Binance, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Bit-Z, BigONE, Upbit, MBAex, Bitkub, Indodax, Huobi, Gate.io, Korbit, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

