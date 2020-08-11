BitcoiNote Market Capitalization Hits $21,302.77 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $21,302.77 and $58.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,808,298 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

