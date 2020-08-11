BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0002

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $663,018.33 and approximately $1,262.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

