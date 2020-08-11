BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS BPOSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. BPOST SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

BPOSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

