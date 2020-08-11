Bread Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Bread has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $1.11 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.