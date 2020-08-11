Burst Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264,250.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Burst has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $264,250.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,101,012,676 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

