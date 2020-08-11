Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 84.6% in January

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of CMCL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 214,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,772. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

