Castle One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,015.86 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00769178 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00016349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000725 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,834,839 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

