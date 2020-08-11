Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Tops $104,336.51

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $104,336.51 and approximately $113.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

