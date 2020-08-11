CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGGYY. ValuEngine raised CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

