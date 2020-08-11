Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,711 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 5.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.23. 1,897,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,425. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.90 and a 200-day moving average of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

