Chromia Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $31.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,986,947 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

