ChronoCoin Price Hits $0.0035 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $26,962.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

