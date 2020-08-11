Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $61,603.42 and approximately $48.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00478649 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013393 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003511 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012524 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,682,125 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

